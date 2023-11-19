Tomball has successfully restored its water quality following a water leak on Saturday morning. Residents can now drink tap water without boiling.

Tomball officials said a major water leak overnight caused their water system pressure to drop.

In our original report, The City of Tomball had issued a boil water notice after discovering the major water leak on Saturday morning.

As of now, we have not confirmed what area in Tomball caused the major leak.

Tomball officials said "the City of Tomball has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the City of Tomball water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.".

In the aftermath of the notice being rescinded, the city recommends that customers take the following precautions before resuming the consumption of tap water: