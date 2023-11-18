The City of Tomball has issued a boil water notice after a major water leak was discovered Saturday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., the city said it was issuing the boil water notice for the next 24 hours.

The boil water notice comes after crews found a major water leak on S. Cherry Street near Cherrywood Estates, officials say.

The city says they are issuing the boil water notice out of an abundance of caution after the water system pressure dropped significantly due to the leak.

During a boil water notice, people are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for two minutes prior to consumption or use (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) to ensure harmful bacteria and microbes are destroyed. Be sure the water cools before consumption.