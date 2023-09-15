It’s a fresh start to the season and these tiny Texans fans are gearing up for the first home game kicking off at NRG this Sunday.

Check out these H-Town made cuties from the Texas Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit who are rocking their best Texans gear and getting ready to cheer for the home team.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Babies, ranging in ages from 3 to 7 months old, posed for pictures with mini footballs, helmets, and Texans teddy bears perfect for snuggling.

Child Life Specialists at Texas Children's Hospital coordinated this precious photoshoot to help patient families get in the game-day spirit.

Ranked #3 in Neonatology by U.S. News and World Report, the Texas Children's Hospital NICU is one of the largest, most experienced NICU’s in the nation.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Texas Children's is the official Children’s Hospital of the Houston Texans.