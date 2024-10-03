The Brief Timothy Ray Ellis was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was found guilty for the murder of his 43-year-old stepson, Edwin Colleson. Ellis kept Colleson hogtied in a trailer with his wrists zip-tied and a belt around his neck. He even admitted to cutting his ear open and stitching it back together with fishing line. Colleson's mother, Billie Barnes, was also found guilty of injury to a disabled person for her role in her son's death.



Timothy Ray Ellis of Hitchcock has been sentenced by a Galveston County jury to 60 years in prison for the murder of his 43-year-old special needs stepson, Edwin Colleson. Ellis was found guilty of murder on Wednesday after a trial detailed abuse Ellis inflicted on Colleson.

In April 2022, Galveston County Emergency Medical Services responded to a call in Hitchcock about a man, later identified as Colleson, who was reportedly unresponsive and breathing shallowly. When EMS arrived, they called the Hitchcock Police Department who after investigation, noted Colleson had suffered from ligature marks on his wrists, ankles, and neck.

CRIME: Who killed Cody Johnson? Investigators need help cracking the road rage killing

The 43-year-old died in the hospital four days later. Ellis was indicted for murder and his wife, Billie Barnes, Colleson's mother, was indicted for injury to a disabled person.

According to testimony from paramedics, Colleson appeared to be dead upon their arrival. He weighed just 68 pounds at the time of he was taken to the hospital. Ellis admitted to hogtying Colleson with rope around his legs, using zip ties around his wrists, and a belt around his neck to restrain him. He even described how he cut open Colleson's ear and stitched it back together with fishing line, officials say.

Timothy Ray Ellis

During the trial, which began on Sept. 30, medical professionals who treated Colleson testified the severe physical condition he was in when admitted to the hospital. His body was covered in skin lesions, weeks' of feces and urine, and turmeric paste. His legs were contracted and unable to straighten from being kept in a confined position for an extended period, potentially months.

Hitchcock Police Detective Louis Garcia testified Colleson was confined in a trailer filled with garbage, where he was forced to live on a shelf used as a bed. Photos shown in the trial showed the floor was covered with trash, and padlocks were placed on the refrigerator to keep Colleson from accessing food.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Medical Examiner Erin Barnhart confirmed Colleson died from a combination of malnutrition, pneumonia, a perforated ulcer, and injuries sustained from prolonged restraint.

Barnes was also implicated in the abuse and is currently serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted of injury to a disabled person for her role in her son's death.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before delivering the guilty verdict.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Kate Willis and Division Chief Adam Poole prosecuted the case.