1 month later: Texas EquuSearch founder reflects on the 'unbelievable devastation' of Kerrville floods

The Brief It has been one month since devastating floods in Kerrville, Texas, killed hundreds and impacted thousands of people. Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller, who assisted in the recovery for 14 days, said the destruction was worse than any he had seen since working overseas after the Sri Lanka tsunami. Miller, who is still reflecting on the emotional toll, is urging people to continue helping those impacted by the floods.



This Sunday marks one month since the floods in Kerrville tore apart many families and a community.

The floodwaters may have killed hundreds, but thousands were impacted.

Many people from the area donated or volunteered their time to help, including Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.

Tim Miller reflects on Central Texas flood

What they're saying:

Tim Miller says he was in Kerrville for 14 days, and the pictures and videos shown did not compare to the devastation he saw with his own eyes.

"I never want to go through it again, but that doesn't mean I won’t do it," Miller said.

"I got there literally just hours after it hit, and I couldn't believe the devastation. It was ironic how fast the water went down, the water went down as fast as it went up."

He says in a few minutes that the flood had destroyed a town for generations, and while reflecting in Kerrville, he says the emotions kicked in when he got home.

"In minutes, it took away everything, and then it left piles of debris 20 plus feet high, so when we got there, and we had all this huge equipment, and it was slowly sifting through all of these debris piles, and you get so far you see a hand sticking out, and you uncover a person and that certainly happened far more than one time," Miller said.

"You know, I worked during Katrina and Harvey and other storms and in 2005, when I took people to Sri Lanka, that reminded me more of what I saw in Sri Lanka."

Miller said once he returned he knew he and his large team had done a great job, especially working with the equipment in the conditions, but it was hard for him to not think about what else could be done to help.

"What I saw over there with the people that were really affected, and they lost a loved one and to be around them people and their sadness," Miller said.

"What could we have done, what could we have done better?"

Local perspective:

Miller added that while it was heartbreaking to see all the death and destruction, the positive was seeing all the amazing people that came together to help, even on his daughter's birthday at the command center.

"There are so many lives that are never ever going to be the same, but I think through the devastation, we met some of the greatest people that we worked with, out there," Miller said.

"One of the neat things that happened was because we were working hard ourselves, and we got back to the command center and that day was my daughter Laura’s birthday. So it was a reminder of why I do what I do."

Miller says since he’s been back, he has been taking time to himself and reflecting on what happened in Kerrville, but he hopes people will still continue to help those impacted.

"I don’t want to do it again. I’m not saying I won't, but you don’t get over that in two weeks when you come home," said Miller.

Miller says there isn’t a word to describe what those impacted will go through for a long time, but it’s important that people continue to help any way they can.