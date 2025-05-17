North Harris County: Resident arrested in contractor's death on Tim Allen Court

The Brief Someone allegedly found a person's body in a box while helping the suspect move furniture. That person reportedly fled the scene in a truck with the suspect in the bed of the truck. Officials say Steven Eberly has since been arrested and the victim was a contractor who had been working on the home.



A man has been arrested after a contractor was found dead in his north Harris County home on Friday, according to officials.

Arrest in Tim Allen Court death

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Steven Eberly was arrested and charged with murder. The victim was allegedly a contractor who had been working on Eberly's home.

Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Tim Allen Court at about 11 a.m. on Friday.

Officials say they received multiple calls about a hit-and-run at the scene. They also received a report of a person, the alleged hit-and-run driver, who saw a dead body at a home.

When deputies made contact with the driver, he allegedly said that Eberly offered to pay him to help move furniture. When he went to Eberly's home, he reportedly saw a body inside one of the boxes he was told to move.

Officials say the man fled the scene in Eberly's truck with Eberly in the bed of the truck. The driver struck another vehicle as they fled the scene, then Eberly allegedly fled on foot.

Eberly was later detained by deputies. He was then interviewed by detectives and arrested.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. Officials say they're waiting to officially identify the victim and notify his loved ones.

Autopsy results are pending, so the victim's cause of death has not been revealed. The motive behind his death is not clear at this time.

It's also not clear if the man who allegedly saw the victim's body has been arrested in this incident.

