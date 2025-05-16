Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief A male was found dead in the 4000 block of Tim Allen Ct. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says foul play is suspected. It's unclear how the person died.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death on Friday.

Foul play suspected in death

What we know:

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Tim Allen Court.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body of a deceased male was found at a home, and foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how or when the person died. Their age and identity have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.