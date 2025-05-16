Expand / Collapse search

Harris County investigation: Male found dead on Tim Allen Ct.; foul play suspected

By
Published  May 16, 2025 2:40pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
Image 1 of 2

 

The Brief

    • A male was found dead in the 4000 block of Tim Allen Ct.
    • Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says foul play is suspected.
    • It's unclear how the person died.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death on Friday.

Foul play suspected in death

What we know:

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Tim Allen Court.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body of a deceased male was found at a home, and foul play is suspected. 

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how or when the person died. Their age and identity have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source:  

Crime and Public SafetyHarris County