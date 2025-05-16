Harris County investigation: Male found dead on Tim Allen Ct.; foul play suspected
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death on Friday.
Foul play suspected in death
What we know:
Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Tim Allen Court.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body of a deceased male was found at a home, and foul play is suspected.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how or when the person died. Their age and identity have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
