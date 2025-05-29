TikTok-viral boat dip recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

As summer-like temperatures continue across the area, I thought it would be fun to share some dip recipes that you can bring to the pool or beach.

On this week's edition of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are sharing the TikTok-viral Boat Dip. With just four ingredients, this dip is easy to make and truly is a crowd-pleaser. Enjoy!

Ingredients

16 oz. sour cream

1 packet taco seasoning

1, 10.5 oz. can of Rotel with green chilis

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

Method