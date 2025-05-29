TikTok-viral boat dip recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary
As summer-like temperatures continue across the area, I thought it would be fun to share some dip recipes that you can bring to the pool or beach.
On this week's edition of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are sharing the TikTok-viral Boat Dip. With just four ingredients, this dip is easy to make and truly is a crowd-pleaser. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 16 oz. sour cream
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 1, 10.5 oz. can of Rotel with green chilis
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
Method
- Mix all the ingredients into a medium-sized bowl.
- The longer it sits in the fridge, the better it tastes!
- Enjoy with hearty chips by the pool, beach or for any of your summer plans.