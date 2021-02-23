Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries in SoCal rollover crash; pulled from wreck with jaws of life

Golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized after he was in a single-car crash in Rolling Hills Estates on Tuesday, officials said. Authorities at the scene said Woods was pulled from his vehicle using the jaws of life.

His agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest that Woods suffered "multiple" leg injuries.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.





Sources told FOX 11’s Araksya Karapetyan that Woods was in the area to film something at the luxury Terranea Resort. Being unfamiliar with the hilly area, authorities believe Woods lost control of the vehicle.

Rolling Hills Estates an affluent community located about 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Born Eldrick Woods, the 45-year-old is considered one of the greatest golfers of all-time and is set to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame later this year.

The collision was reported at Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road. Officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

