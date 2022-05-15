Three teenagers injured in Houston overnight shooting

Three teenagers are hurt after an argument that lead to an overnight shooting in west Houston.

Houston Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 13900 block of Westheimer Road. When officers arrived to the scene, there were no victims in sight, just businesses with blown out windows and casings.

RELATED: Mother, 11-year-old son shot in drive-by shooting; suspect in custody

HPD received a call of two males with gun shot wounds at an ER in the 14500 block of Memorial Drive. They found a 16-year-old with eight gunshot wounds in stable condition, and an 18-year-old with an unknown number of wounds also in stable condition.

Houston Fire Department transported the two teens by ambulance to another ER.

MORE: $50,000 reward offered to find Texas capital murder inmate who escaped while being transported

Another 18-year-old male was found at a gas station on Westheimer with a gun shot wound to his leg.

Police believe the two parties were shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Advertisement

The investigation continues into what happened.