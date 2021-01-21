Three suspects wanted for beating, robbing man in his Memorial garage

article

Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery in Memorial.

Police say around midnight on Wednesday, a man parked inside the garage of his home in the 8000 block of Memorial and as he was getting out of his car, three men armed with handguns and laser pointers approached him.

Surveillance video shows two of the suspects dragging the victim towards the entrance to his house while the third suspect continues to point his gun at him. That's when the victim began to yell for help.

The suspects then started to kick and punch him, demanding that he close the garage door.

After a struggle, the suspects robbed the victim of jewelry and took off running.

Police describe the suspects as three black males ages 20-25 years old. Two of them are above 6 feet tall, while one is roughly 5'8".

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app