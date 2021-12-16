Three injured after crash involving METRO bus in NW Houston

article

Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a METRO bus in northwest Houston.



METRO officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of West 20th Street and Durham Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Officials said preliminary details revealed a van ran a red light and collided with the bus. The collision caused the bus to be pushed onto the sidewalk and into a vending machine that was propped up against the building.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER



We’re told the operator of the bus and two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



The crash remains under investigation.