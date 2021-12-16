Expand / Collapse search

Three injured after crash involving METRO bus in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a METRO bus in northwest Houston

METRO officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of West 20th Street and Durham Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Officials said preliminary details revealed a van ran a red light and collided with the bus. The collision caused the bus to be pushed onto the sidewalk and into a vending machine that was propped up against the building. 

We’re told the operator of the bus and two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 