Three high profile road rage incidents involving teenagers over the past three years

The Brief Houston grapples with a third road rage incident in three years as 19-year-old Cody Johnson's shooter remains at large. Paul Castro, who lost his son to road rage in 2021, extends support to Johnson's family amid ongoing quest for justice. Houston Police's safe roadway initiative tackles aggressive driving, resulting in thousands of traffic stops and citations since January.



There have been three high-profile road rage incidents involving teenagers that happened in Houston over the last three years. The most recent incident involved 19-year-old Cody Johnson.

The search continues for the person responsible for fatally shooting 19-year-old Cody Johnson on Friday. Initial reports suggest the incident may have been a result of road rage. It's a tragic event Paul Castro knows all too well.

"Most people who do these type of roadway shootings know they can get away," said Paul Castro, a public safety advocate.

Tragically, his son’s life was cut short in 2021 due to an aggressive driver. His family was leaving an Astros game when the driver got angry for not being let over.

"I tried to get away. He chased us for about three miles. He took two shots at my truck and one of those shots hit my son David, who is 17, and he died," said Castro.

In another road rage incident in December, Louise Wilson’s life was also cut short because of road rage. She was driving from Waco to Galveston when she unintentionally cut off another driver. The driver then shot and killed her before driving off.

RELATED: Houston shooting: 19-year-old Cody Johnson shot and killed in possible road rage incident on I-10

Castro reached out to Johnson’s family and offered them help and support to navigate the court system.

"I’m trying to prevent other parents from having similar outcomes to what we had, which is just a nightmarish two years of waiting to find justice for my son," said Castro.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

In January, the Houston Police Department began their safe roadway initiative. A plan to crack down on aggressive driving and road rage. Since the initiative began, HPD has reported 4,070 traffic stops, 5,016 citations, eight DWI arrests, and four reckless driving arrests. Law enforcement said it’s a multi-agency task force working together to promote safe driving practices.

"Do not engage with the other driver. If you see the driver upset, and they start doing hand gestures, and things like that, please do not engage," said Deputy Laura Magallanes of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.