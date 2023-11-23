More than 25,000 Houstonians are expected to take part in the 45th annual Thanksgiving Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Organizers say the need is great this year, as so many households are struggling with high inflation.

The City Wide Club's Super Feast is considered one of the largest feeding and turkey distribution events in the country.

People can come for a hot Thanksgiving meal or a takeaway basket that feeds a family for up to a week. It includes a frozen turkey, chicken, or ham, plus baked goods, canned goods, bread, and non-perishables.

Attendees can also get haircuts, medical care, clothing, and information on affordable housing, educational and employment opportunities, and City Wide's Life-Recovery programs.

Food is donated by people, businesses, organizations, and grocery stores, and is served by thousands of volunteers.

To learn more or to donate, go to CityWideClub.com.