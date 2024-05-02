This Taylor Swift song from ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’ is perfect for CPR

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:34 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
18
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:20 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:21 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:58 AM CDT until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:12 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:34 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:37 AM CDT until SUN 5:08 AM CDT, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 9:51 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:13 AM CDT until FRI 11:15 AM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County

This Taylor Swift song from ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’ is perfect for CPR

By Kamryn Scrivens
Published  May 2, 2024 9:00pm CDT
Health
FOX 29 Philadelphia
GettyImages-2014750026.jpg article

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

PHILADELPHIA - From "I Will Survive," to "Staying Alive," a new song coming straight out of Taylor Swift’s new double album, "The Tortured Poet’s Department" could be used in a life or death situation. 

The American Heart Association announced Thursday that a song by the Berk’s County native matches the tempo for hands-only CPR. 

The titular track, ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’, is exactly 110 beats per minute. 

The American Heart Association announced the news in a tweet that said, "A double album!?! So double the chances for songs with lifesaving beats!?! If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 & push hard & fast in the center of the chest to the beat of "The Tortured Poets Department." 

The tweet ends with a thank you to the 14-time Grammy Award winner.  

The new tune isn’t the first T-Swift song to make the list of songs perfect for CPR. 

Back in 2023, the American Heart Association, revealed Taylor Swift’s "The Man," off her "Lover" album, also has 110 beats per minute and can be used to perform hands-only CPR. 

In the announcement Instagram post, the AHA said "Be The Man and be ready to save a life by learning the two steps of Hands-Only CPR. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911, then push hard and fast in the center of the chest. A song with 100-120 beats per minute -- like Taylor Swift’s "The Man" -- can help you keep the right rhythm. #TSTheErasTour"

Swift fans, if you ever find yourself in a situation where you have to give hands only chest compressions to save a life, think "The Man," and "The Tortured Poets Department."