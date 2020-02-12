Think your baby is a star? Gerber is looking for its next spokesbaby

The 2020 search for the next Gerber baby is on!

Since 2010, Gerber has held annual contests to find an adorable baby to represent the brand for a year. A grand prize winner will get a $25,000 check and become the spokesbaby.

This year, parents interested in showing off their beautiful babes can submit one photo and a short video of their little one. The video should showcase his or her charming personality, according to the rules.

Parents and legal guardians can enter the contest at photosearch.gerber.com. They must fill out an informational form about themselves and then one on their potential star. The website also offers people a chance to see how many entries have been submitted in each state. As of Wednesday, Texas and California lead with over 4,000 submissions.

The contest started on Feb. 5 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 21. The judging period started on the same day as the contest and ends on Feb. 28.

To see the full list of rules and how the contest is conducted, click here.