Things to do in Houston: Texans watch party, other weekend happenings

The weekend is here and there's alot of fun stuff to take advantage of this weekend!

Weekend fun in Houston: September 5-7, 2025

The official Houston Texans Away Game watch is happening at Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis Street in Downtown.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday as the Houston Texans take on the LA Rams for the Liberty White Out game.

The first 100 fans will enjoy a free specialty cocktail. This is a 21 and up event. There will also be giveaways and appearances from Houston Texans cheerleaders and a Texans legend!

Parking is limited, so be sure to arrive early and you will need to RSVP.

Also, when you RSVP, you will be entered to win a Texans jersey, and they’re going to announce the winner at the watch party after the first quarter. You must be present to win. You can also RSVP for future away games. https://www.houstontexans.com/fans/watch-party

Texas Home Show at George R. Brown Convention Center Saturday & Sunday | FREE with RSVP – Find inspiration and motivation for your home improvement project at a gathering of professionals and vendors. $10 at the door. Times vary. https://www.txhomeshows-gr.com/

6th Annual In a Pickle Festival at Town Center Park in Kingwood | FREE | Saturday & Sunday – Find more pickled food than you thought possible, join in games and competitions, hear live music, and more. https://www.facebook.com/events/457331173979187/

Japan Festival Houston at Hermann Park | Saturday & Sunday – Take in two days of Japanese music, dance martial arts, food, Ikebana, bonsai, origami, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. https://www.houstonjapanfest.org/

Houston Broadway Theatre: American Psycho The Musical at The Hobby Center | Daily – Based on Bret Easton Ellis’s best-selling novel by the hit 2000 film, this musical takes audiences to the high-flying world of Wall Street in the 1980s, where Patrick Bateman has it all and a deadly dark side. $30+ https://www.houstonbroadwaytheatre.org/shows/american-psycho