Whatever your interests are, there's something for you this weekend. Head to Galveston and try a new restaurant at a special price, catch a Star Trek screening with William Shatner himself or attend one of the MLK parades around the city.

Here's a look at just some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

Galveston Restaurant Weeks

It's the first official weekend of Galveston Restaurant Weeks, which kicked off on Monday and runs for four weeks.

Forty restaurants on Galveston Island will be offering prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner at a special price. The event will also help raise donations for some community organizations.

When: Jan. 9 - Feb. 5

Where: Various Galveston restaurants

Cost: Varies

Click here for more information.

Houston Salsa Congress

Dance the weekend away at Houston Salsa Congress. There will be workshops over a variety of dance styles like salsa and bachata, dance performances, concerts and social dancing opportunities.

When: Jan. 12-15

Where: Club Tropicana (Thursday night); Friday, Saturday, Sunday night at The Westin Houston, Memorial City, 945 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024

Cost: Full event pass $300; single night passes range from $25 - $75

Click here for more information.

New Jack City Live

The popular 90s film New Jack City is coming to the stage. It will be set to some classic songs from the movie. It’s playing for one weekend only.

When: Jan. 13 - 15

Where: Sarofim Hall, The Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Starting at $60

Click here for more information.

International Gem and Jewelry Show

In the market for something sparkly? A big jewelry show is making a stop in Houston. The event boasts a huge assortment of gems, minerals and jewelry. You can shop from unique jewelry creations, loose gemstones, watches, antique jewelry, supplies and more.

When: Jan. 13 - 15

Where: NRG Center At NRG Park (Hall E), 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: $6 for all three days

Click here for more information.

Houston Symphony's Riots & Scandals Festival: Bartok Miraculous Mandarin + Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto 3

Enjoy the works that "scandalized the artistic establishments of their day" during this two-week festival. This weekend, experience Bartók’s Miraculous Mandarin and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Then come back next weekend for Stravinsky's Rite of Spring, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Revueltas’s Sensemayá.

When: Jan. 13 - 15; Jan. 20 - 22

Where: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $29

Click here for more information.

Galveston MLK Parade

The parade honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will begin near 29th Street and Church, continue south down 29th Street to Avenue R 1/2, and then east to 28th Street where it will end near Menard Park and the McGuire Dent Recreation Center.

When: Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

Where: Starts near 29th Street and Church

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

William Shatner and Star Trek II: the Wrath of Khan

Catch a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and then actor William Shatner, the original James T. Kirk, takes the stage. He'll share stories from his career and answer questions from the audience.

When: Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cost: Tickets start at $42.75

Click here for more information.

Houston MLK Day Parades

Houston has two parades, one in Midtown and the other Downtown. Both events begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The 45th Annual Original MLK Parade starts at the intersection of Smith and Lamar and heads northeast on Smith, turns right onto Walker, right onto Milam, right onto Clay, right onto Louisiana, left onto Dallas and ends at Dallas and Bagby. Mayor Turner will serve as grand marshal, as well as co-grand marshals Dr. Camille Cash and Rev. Dr. Derek King with a memorial tribute to John W. Bland.

Click here for more information.

The MLK Grande Parade begins at the intersection of Elgin and San Jacinto going northeast on San Jacinto, turns left onto Webster, turns left onto Fannin and ends at Fannin and Taum. This year’s theme is "Drum Majors for The Dream." The parade will bring together dignitaries, dance and cheer teams, marching bands, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, and other organizations.

Click here for more information.