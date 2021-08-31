The NOH8 campaign stops in Houston

You may have seen the NOH8 campaign across your social media for years, where people are photographed with duct tape over their mouths symbolizing that they have been silenced.



The NOH8 Campaign is a photographic silent protest founded by celebrity photographer Adam Bouska and partner Jeff Parshley in direct response to the passage of Proposition 8 in California.

It has been nine years since the NOH8 campaign kicked off and now more than 56,000 faces have been photographed including celebrities like the Kardashians, Taraji P Henson, and more. Tuesday night, the campaign made a stop in Houston at the Montrose Center with a mission to promote marriage gender, and human equality.



If you missed Tuesday’s event, you can still submit your picture on their website for free.