The Masters: These golf-themed films are a hole-in-one — and they’re free to stream

The green jackets are back, which means the Masters Tournament is here once again.

Last year, the tournament was held in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which threw many sports schedules out of whack. But now, the Masters has returned to its traditional April time slot.

Unlike last year, fans will be allowed to watch the golf tournament in person, but must provide a negative COVID-19 test that was taken less than 72 hours prior to arriving.

Between April 5-11, golf fans from around the world will tune in to watch some of the best in the game. If you’re looking to prepare, you could watch one of the many golf-themed movies available for free on Tubi.

For those who will be staying home, enjoy these titles on Tubi that feature some of the most iconic players in golf, as well as story plots that will have you feeling like you’ve hit a hole-in-one.

Caddyshack (1980): Starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight and Michael O'Keefe.

"The hilarious all-star blockbuster about the snotty and wild antics of a country club’s elite roster – and a jazzy chipmunk who won’t be caught."

Caddyshack II (1988): Starring Jackie Mason, Robert Stack, Dyan Cannon, Dina Merrill, Jonathan Silverman, Brian McNamara, Marsha Warfield, Paul Bartel, Jessica Lundy and Chynna Phillips.

"In this sequel to the 1980 film, a self-made blue-collar millionaire is snubbed by the snobs when he tries to join a ritzy country club as a favor to his social-climbing daughter. But he soon discovers that the only way to join the club is to buy it."

Seve the Movie (2016): Starring José Luis Gutiérrez, Tiger Woods, Maria Molins, Adrián Salzedo and Nick Faldo.

"The inspiring life story of Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros, who fought adversity and used the creativity of his humble beginnings to become a legend."

Little Loopers (2013): Starring Boyd Kestner, Natalie Imbrugli and Rob Morrow.

"When a misbehaving golf pro is forced to perform community service, he gets a second chance to get on course, instructing a motley group of teens."

Tiger Woods: Prodigy (2014): Starring Tiger Woods and Damian Nicholas.

"Showing a tremendous promise for golf at a young age, Woods would go on to become one of the greatest golfers and most famous athletes."

Talk Golfing to Me (2020) (Season 1): Starring Lierin Abdo, Jake Adams, Ara Anton and Becky Robinson.

"Hit the links with professional golfers, influencers, and media personalities while they offer tips, tricks, and sport news bits with a comedic spin."

For more golf-themed titles, visit Tubitv.com.

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

