‘The Masked Singer’ sends home Starfish, Ugly Sweater in double elimination

The race to the Golden Mask Trophy continued Wednesday night with another double elimination on "The Masked Singer."

During "Queen Night," the Group A contestants paid homage to the iconic rock band, and another two celebrities were unmasked.

While Goldfish swam away as the Group A champion, it was the final performance for both Ugly Sweater and Starfish.

Here’s a look at who was revealed underneath the costumes.

Charlie Wilson revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

First, Ugly Sweater was unmasked and revealed as Charlie Wilson, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and former lead singer of the Gap Band.

Ugly Sweater and Starfish perform on "The Masked Singer" stage. (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC)

"The legend, the icon," host Nick Cannon told the audience following the reveal.

As a solo artist, Wilson previously topped the R&B charts with 13 number-one singles and garnered 13 Grammy nominations. He has also received a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, a Soul Train Icon Award, a Soul Train Certified Soul Award, and a NAACP Music Makes a Difference Award. He will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year.

Ugly Sweater was revealed as Charlie Wilson. Credit: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC)

"I had a great time here, and the fans are great," the 71-year-old told the audience.

Panelist Rita Ora added: "It’s an honor to have you."

Starfish is Kate Flannery

Following Wilson’s reveal, Starfish was the next contestant to be revealed and sent home.

Starfish turned out to be actress and comedian Kate Flannery, known largely for her role in the immensely popular television series "The Office."

"You are probably one of the most beloved characters of ‘Masked Singer’ history," Cannon told Flannery.

Panelist Ken Jeong was able to accurately predict that she was underneath the mask.

"I finally got someone right," Jeong said. "You are the most grounded celebrity we know."

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Next week, it’s "Girl Group Night" on "The Masked Singer." The panelists will open the show with a group performance of the Spice Girls anthem, "Wannabe."

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ sends home 2 NFL players in double elimination

Then, "The Masked Singer’s" very own member of the Lambs trio, Carnie Wilson, and Black Widow, Raven Symone, return to the show, before the Season 11 contestants rock out to girl group classics like "Free Your Mind," "I’m So Excited" and "Wide Open Spaces."

Watch the new "Girl Group Night" episode of "The Masked Singer" on Wed. April 24 on FOX.

This station is owned by FOX Corporation.