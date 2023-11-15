‘The Masked Singer’ Cuddle Monster revealed as NBA legend: ‘I’m starstruck’

" The Masked Singer " celebrated "Trolls Night" on Wednesday — and unmasked a popular NBA star in the process.

Metta World Peace, who rose to fame as an NBA Champion, was unmasked as Cuddle Monster.

"One of the great defensive players in history," panelist Robin Thicke said immediately following the reveal.

"I’m starstruck," Ken Jeong added.

Cuddle Monster performs in the "Trolls Night" episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Metta World Peace revealed as Cuddle Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’

During an exit interview, the former basketball player told viewers he "always wanted to perform live on national TV."

"Even if it was a bad performance, it was fun anyway," he said, adding, "This show is incredible. I definitely had a great time."

Cuddle Monster was sent home on "The Masked Singer" on "Trolls Night." (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

The 44-year-old played professional basketball for nearly two decades. During his career, he was also named NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Nicole Scherzinger chimed in, "You have a beautiful energy and spirit about you, and it just showed through. We all just fell in love with you."

Metta World Peace added: "It was an amazing experience."

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

"The Masked Singer" will return on November 29 for "Disco Night" with a special performance by The Trammps.

This time, the show will feature a double elimination, unless the panel decides to use the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell, which saves a contestant from leaving the show. You'll just have to wait and see who is "stayin' alive" next week.

"The Masked Singer" Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8/9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

