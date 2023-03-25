article

Fans of The Killers will have to work hard to look at "[the] Brightside" after the popular rock band had to postpone Saturday's show "due to unforeseen circumstances."

According to the Toyota Center's website, The Killers, known for hits like "When You Were Young" and "Somebody Told Me" were expected to perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. but were forced to postpone their show to Sunday, May 14.

"All tickets for the original show date will be honored, so fans should hold on to their tickets," the announcement read. "No action is needed if you wish to attend this rescheduled show."

Those who are unable to make the rescheduled are eligible for a refund but must request one by April 23.

"We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused," Toyota Center added. "We hope to see you at Toyota Center soon."

