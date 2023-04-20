The Drop: New music releases on Record Store Day

This week on the Drop, Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop take a look at some of the top releases coming out on Record Store Day this Saturday.

One of the most anticipated release is from none other than Taylor Swift herself. She is dropping "folklore: the long pond studio sessions" which features several notable special guest and is an RSD exclusive.

Also, available this Saturday is new music from Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Motley Crue, Billy Joel and more.