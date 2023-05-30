Park Houston has asked city council to approve an item that would extend the hours of parking meters; instead of being free after 6 p.m., they'd like people to pay up until midnight.

"They're just trying to get more money," said one man heading to an Astros game.

"What would be the catalyst behind it, besides money?" Another woman just finishing up work asked.

Maria Irshad, the Deputy Director for Park Houston, says by charging at meters longer it'll increase the turnover rate and make it easier for people coming downtown for shorter events to find available street parking.

"You want to have that turnover, when you have long-term parkers staying there all night that's when customers come downtown," said Irshad. "And they'll drive around, and they'll see nothing, but cars bumper to bumper on all the curbs."

She also says right now after 6 p.m. hot spot streets are at peak occupancy, but if the city council approves the extension there wouldn't be a time limit attached to the meters, which left people asking what's the difference.

"If you spend money to park here, you're going to want to stay longer to get your money's worth," said one woman taking her children to Discovery Green.

However, Irshad insists that extending the meters will help.

"You'll still achieve turnover because right now what's happening is long-term parkers are taking up those on-street spaces, they'll go and sit for 5-6 hours, those vehicles should be in an off-street parking garage or parking lot," she said.

She also says they plan to have economy zones and demand zones, economic zones will be cheaper and further away from hot spots.

City Council is expected to vote on the item Wednesday; if they approve it Park Houston says the extension likely won't happen until September and that they'll make sure to give the public ample time and information about the changes.