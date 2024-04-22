The Backstage Experience with Henry Cavill, Zach Snyder & Navy SEAL Sniper Mark Greene
HOUSTON - "The Backstage Experience" team has all the latest entertainment news from across the world!
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
On this week's episode:
- The cast of the vampire horror movie "Abigail", a re-imagining of 1936's "Dracula's Daughter"
- Henry Cavill, Jerry Bruckheimer and the cast of "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."
- Zack Snyder and the cast of his new sci-fi "Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver"
- Navy SEAL Officer & Sniper Mark Greene discusses PTSD and his new book "Unsealed"
- And in the world of gaming, we take a look at "Dave the Diver," "Harold Halibut," "Grounded," and "Europa."
Tune in tonight at 6:30 p.m. to watch the episode live in the video player above.