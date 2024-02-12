The Backstage Experience - 'Masters of the Air' stars join the show

On this edition of ‘The Backstage Experience,’ "Masters of the Air" stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Raff Law, and executive producer Gary Goetzman join us on the show to give you a backstage look at how they filmed the most intense aerial combat sequences ever made.

The team also dives into the best video games to take your aerial combat skills to the ultimate test!

This episode was actually filmed at The Commemorative Air Force's Houston Wing at West Houston Airport where Jon flew in the T-6 Texan warbird.

