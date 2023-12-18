The Backstage Experience - December 18, 2023
HOUSTON - It's time for another episode of The Backstage Experience!
Guests on this week's episode include:
- WONKA stars Timothee Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman & more!
- Mark Wahlberg & Michelle Monaghan talk THE FAMILY PLAN
- THE CROWN's actors that play Prince William, Prince Harry & Kate Middleton
- Top Gaming Awards, Avatar video game finally released and more!
- Plus a secret guest star on the show! Hint: He's a Hollywood legend and his first on screen appearance was in the original Dennis the Menace and he was friends with Walt Disney!
Tune in to watch the show starting at 3 p.m. in the viewer above.