The Brief Thanksgiving is on Nov. 27 and for those who don’t plan to cook this holiday, there are plenty of restaurants that will be open. Here’s a look at what restaurants will be open and closed Thanksgiving Day. Some restaurants will also offer Thanksgiving dinner to-go, so you can bring it home to eat.



Thanksgiving will fall on Nov. 27 and while many people cook up a feast for the family, others may decide to go out and eat instead of hustling in the kitchen to cook and washing dishes.

If you're skipping the turkey preparations, here are some restaurants in Houston that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Restaurants open

Applebee’s

Select locations will be open, but hours may vary.

Arby’s

Most Arby’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but store hours may vary by location. Customers should double-check their nearest location.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins locations are locally owned and operated, so hours will vary by location.

Benihana

Some Benihana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving with a special Prix fixed menu. Click here for details.

Burger King

Hours vary by location. Customers should check the hours of their nearest Burger King location.

Cracker Barrel

Open, but encourage customers to check local hours.

Dave and Buster’s

Open, bus customers should call their local store for details.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Open and will be offering a Thanksgiving prix fixe meal.

Denny’s

Open, but encourage customers to check local hours.

FILE - An exterior view of the Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in Muncy. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dunkin’

Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary, so please verify with your nearest location.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s will provide a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner being served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for details.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's is offering a special 2-course menu for Thanksgiving. Restaurants will be open at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Click here for details.

Fogo de Chao

Open and will be offering traditional holiday staples at select locations.

IHOP

Open but hours may vary.

Jimmy John’s

Most locations will be open but hours may vary by store. Be sure to call to verify hours.

FILE - Maggiano's Little Italy Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard in Houston, Texas. (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Maggiano’s

Maggiano’s locations will be open, and it will also be offering a Thanksgiving menu. Restaurants will be closing at 8 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.

McDonald’s

For those in need of a quick meal on the go, some McDonald's restaurants will be open across the country. Specific locations and hours will vary by restaurant and owner/operator. Use the McDonald's website or app to verify. Click here for details

Monarch at Hotel Zaza

The restaurant will feature a three-course meal for Thanksgiving Day. Make your reservation now. Click here for details.

Morton’s Steakhouse

Morton's Steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving with a four-course feast. Click here for details.

Popeyes

Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary.

Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring a special Thanksgiving menu. Click here for details.

Shipley's

Most stores will be open. Check with your local Shipley's just in case.

Starbucks

Most stores will be open, but hours may vary and customers are encouraged to check local hours.

Taco Bell

Open, but hours may vary. Check with local restaurants just in case.

Waffle House

Open but hours may vary. Customers should double-check with their nearest Waffle House to verify hours.

Wendy’s

Restaurants will be open.

Whataburger

Restaurants will be open.

Restaurants Closed

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Chipotle

Panera Bread

Panda Express

Olive Garden