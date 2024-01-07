Texas weather: Governor Greg Abbott increases readiness of State Operations Center ahead of severe weather

The anticipated severe weather on Monday has Texas Governor Greg Abbott increasing the readiness level of the Texas State Operations Center ahead of multiple weather threats, officials said.

The level was increased to Level II, or escalated response.

"The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all available resources to take care of Texans and our communities as multiple severe weather threats begin to impact the state tomorrow (Monday)," said Governor Abbott in a press release. "To ensure that support and resources are swiftly deployed to all impacted communities, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operation Center. Texans in at-risk areas are encouraged to remain vigilant, monitor weather conditions, and heed the guidance of local officials and emergency management personnel."

According to the National Weather Service, an early week system of storms will bring multiple hazards to the state beginning Monday, including strong winds, blowing snow, critical fire weather conditions, and severe thunderstorms. Snowfall and dangerous wind chills are expected to impact the Panhandle, while fire weather conditions are anticipated in West/Southwest Texas. Severe thunderstorms with large hail, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding threats are expected to impact East/Southeast Texas. Strong winds are possible across the state, with gusts reaching 60-70 miles per hour in some areas. Texans are encouraged to monitor local weather forecasts.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM has requested the following agencies report to the Texas State Operations Center and ensure their resources are standing by to deploy as needed:

Texas Department of Transportation: Pre-treating and treating of roadways; monitoring road conditions

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Urban Search & Rescue Teams; Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighting personnel; heavy equipment, including motor graders for snow removal; saw crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force ): Winter and Severe Weather Packages

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster assessment and recovery agents

Texas Animal Health Commission: Coordinating animal/agricultural resource needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers across the threat area

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Boat Squads

Texas National Guard: Personnel and equipment to support response needs

Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring technology infrastructure

Texas Education Agency: Monitoring school district needs across the state

Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (Texas VOAD): Coordinating of volunteer organizations across the state

Last week, the Governor directed TDEM to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of these storm systems.Texans are urged to make an emergency plan, follow instructions from local officials and first responders, and keep an emergency supply kit nearby. Texans can access weather safety information by visiting TexasReady.gov, locate warming centers at tdem.texas.gov/warm, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and obtain flood tracking information at TexasFlood.org.