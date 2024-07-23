Texas weather: Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of flash flooding threat

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of flash flooding threats from severe storms moving across the state.

"As storms with heavy rainfall move across our state, communities in East Texas and the Coastal Bend are urged to remain weather-aware and be mindful of flash flood risks," said Governor Abbott in a news release. "Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources to support local officials with flood response operations. The State of Texas stands ready to help protect Texans and communities across the state as severe storms bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown."

According to the National Weather Service, multiple rounds of heavy rainfall are expected beginning today through the weekend, bringing an increased risk of flash flooding to the southern half of the state. River flooding is also expected across East/Southeast Texas, with that threat expanding towards the Coastal Bend mid-week.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support flood response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat squads

Additionally, TDEM has placed the following resources on standby to support severe weather operations as warranted:

Texas Department of Public Safety: Tactical Marine Unit, Texas Highway Patrol helicopters with hoist capability

Texans are encouraged to take safety precautions to prepare for severe weather and flooding by monitoring local forecast information, gathering supplies for an emergency go-kit, and heeding warnings of local officials.

Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org and access flood tracking information at TexasFlood.org. Visit TexasReady.gov for severe storm safety tips and tdem.texas.gov/prepare for disaster preparedness information.