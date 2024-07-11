Hurricane Beryl brought significant damage and disruption to the Texas and the Houston area on Monday. In response, Texans on Mission volunteer teams are providing vital assistance to residents who could use a hand.

The volunteers from Texans on Mission are offering help with the removal of fallen limbs and trees caused by the storm. Currently, they are focusing on urgent cases where trees or limbs have fallen on houses, cars, or are blocking access to homes.

RELATED: Houston cooling centers: Find relief from heat after Hurricane Beryl

Anyone in need of help removing large trees or limbs from your home or car, Texans on Mission is ready to assist. A representative from Texans on Mission will reach out to you shortly to offer support in your recovery from the hurricane.

Click here to fill out their form.

The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services has also deployed teams to help provide meal services to affected areas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Service locations where they are providing meals are updated daily. You can visit their website here.

Here is the list of locations for Thursday.