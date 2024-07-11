Texas volunteer groups offering free tree removal, daily meal services
HOUSTON - Hurricane Beryl brought significant damage and disruption to the Texas and the Houston area on Monday. In response, Texans on Mission volunteer teams are providing vital assistance to residents who could use a hand.
The volunteers from Texans on Mission are offering help with the removal of fallen limbs and trees caused by the storm. Currently, they are focusing on urgent cases where trees or limbs have fallen on houses, cars, or are blocking access to homes.
Anyone in need of help removing large trees or limbs from your home or car, Texans on Mission is ready to assist. A representative from Texans on Mission will reach out to you shortly to offer support in your recovery from the hurricane.
Click here to fill out their form.
The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services has also deployed teams to help provide meal services to affected areas.
Service locations where they are providing meals are updated daily. You can visit their website here.
Here is the list of locations for Thursday.
- Shepherd Community Center – 10251 Main St. Shepherd, TX
- Shady Village Manufacture Home - 2304 Wichita Street, Houston 77004
- Wichita Mobile Home Park - 2201 Wichita Street, Houston 77004
- Jack Hartle Building - 318 San Jacinto Street, Liberty 77575
- Independence Hall Apartments - 6 Burress Street, Houston 77022
- New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 6051 Vasser Rd., Houston, TX 77033
- Spring Branch Community Health Center - 8575 Pitner Rd. Houston 77080
- Almendarez Community Center-751 95th St. Houston, TX
- Conroe community shelters
- Salvation Army Northwest Corps - 12507 Windfern Rd. Houston 77064
- Bayland Community Center-6400 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX
- Ollies Bargain Outlet-1711 East Houston, Cleveland, TX
- Patton Village City Hall - 16940 Main Street, Splendora 77372
- Plum Grove Community Center - 1680 County Road 2549, Cleveland
- Kennedy Elementary School - 10200 Huntington Place Drive, Houston 77099
- Brazoria County - Free Port and Lake Jackson (Roaming)
- Matagorda County -Palacios Elementary 1001 5th St, Palacios, 77465
- Wharton County - Wharton Civic Center 1924 N Fulton St, Wharton, 77488
- Brazoria County - Holiday Lakes Government Office 195 N Texas Ave Holiday Lakes 77515
- West Columbia City Hall 512 E Brazos Ave, West Columbia, 77486
- Brazoria Fire Department 202 N Brooks St, Brazoria, TX 77422
- Harrisburg/Manchester(Valero) 95th Street, Houston, TX