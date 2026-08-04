Texas Two Step ticket wins $1,825,000 jackpot

The Brief A Texas Two Step ticket won the $1,825,000 jackpot in Monday night's drawing. The ticket was purchased in Kosse, Texas. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.



Someone in Texas just won more than $1 million! A Texas Two Step ticket hit the jackpot in Monday night’s drawing,

The prize was $1,825,000.

Where the ticket was sold

The quick pick ticket was sold at CEFCO Food Store #61 located at 101 Mignonette in Kosse.

The ticket matched all four numbers plus the bonus number to take home the top prize.

The winning numbers were 4, 15, 19 and 20. The bonus number was 22.

What's next:

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

About Texas Two Step

Texas Two Step tickets cost $1 to play. Drawings are every Monday and Thursday.

To play, you must select four numbers from 1 to 35 in the upper play area and one bonus number in the lower play area from 1 to 35.