Texas Two Step ticket wins $1,825,000 jackpot
Someone in Texas just won more than $1 million! A Texas Two Step ticket hit the jackpot in Monday night’s drawing,
The prize was $1,825,000.
Where the ticket was sold
The quick pick ticket was sold at CEFCO Food Store #61 located at 101 Mignonette in Kosse.
The ticket matched all four numbers plus the bonus number to take home the top prize.
The winning numbers were 4, 15, 19 and 20. The bonus number was 22.
What's next:
The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.
About Texas Two Step
Texas Two Step tickets cost $1 to play. Drawings are every Monday and Thursday.
To play, you must select four numbers from 1 to 35 in the upper play area and one bonus number in the lower play area from 1 to 35.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Lottery.