Texas twins’ hero horse sucked into quicksand during Kerrville flood relief

The Brief Twin sisters in Montgomery County took their own time and horses to aid in Kerr County flood recovery. While searching, one of their beloved horses was sucked into quicksand. The twins actively work to give back to the community while home from college



As deadly floodwaters surged through Kerr County earlier this month, twin siblings Kendall and Haley Higgins didn’t hesitate to step in and help. But their act of service turned tragic when Kendall’s horse, Phoenix, was critically injured during recovery efforts.

Horse gets sucked into quicksand

Kendall says she was riding Phoenix, her personal horse, searching an untouched area with the crew they'd assembled. She says suddenly, they were sucked into a patch of quicksand. Kendall leaped to safety on a nearby flatbed trailer, but Phoenix struggled free alone - badly injuring his leg on the submerged debris.

Kendall says Phoenix is one of the most precious things in her life, and she uses him in her animal science college program at Tarleton.

"I carry a lot of guilt," she said.

Featured article

50/50 shot at survival

Kendall says the damage was devastating: a septic hock infection, a sliced artery, a torn extensor tendon, a pulled muscle, and a possible hairline fracture in his cannon bone. Veterinarians estimate just a 50% chance of survival.

"We’re just trying to battle the septic hock because we want him to live," Kendall said. "I’m not going to lie — I was mad, very mad at God. I was like, why? I’m just trying to help these people."

While Phoenix is already walking and recovering well - the road to recovery is long, and it's not clear if he'll ever be sound enough to ride again.

Called to serve

Kendall and Haley’s decision to deploy their horses in the recovery wasn’t random. Their late grandmother lived in Kerrville making the floods feel personal.

"It was too hard to sit there and watch that happen from a chair instead of being out there and helping in some way," said Haley.

The Higgins twins have been saddling up since childhood. Raised in Montgomery County, they found their calling through horseback riding and 4H programs as teens. Now both students at Tarleton State University, they ride competitively on the equestrian team, study equine sciences, and work part-time in mounted patrol. While home for the summer, they work to give back by hosting clinics and running other programs for the community.

Despite the heartbreak, the twins remain committed to their mission: using their horses not just to ride, but to serve.

"I'm just so grateful to my support system, who have been there for me," said Kendall. "I think at some point in the near future I'll realize why this happened, but we just have to get him through it."

If you'd like to help with Phoenix's vet bills, you can do so here.