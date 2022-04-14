Texas to waive sales tax on emergency supplies April 23-25

Texans will be able to purchase emergency supplies tax-free next weekend to help prepare for severe weather.

The sales tax holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 and ends at midnight on Monday, April 25.

The state Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

Emergency preparation supplies that qualify:

If purchased for less than $3000

Portable generators

If purchased for less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

If purchased for less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Purchases that do not qualify include:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

For purchases made online, Texans should note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation item being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable, so consumers are advised to consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation item can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

For example, if you purchase a rescue ladder online for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Also, to qualify for tax-free status, the sale of the item must take place during the holiday, not necessarily receive the item within the period if purchased online.

For example, if someone purchases a qualifying item online on April 25 at 5 p.m., but the generator will not be shipped until April 29 and will not arrive until May 3, the purchase will still qualify for the exemption.

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter