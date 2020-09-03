Texas surpasses 13K virus deaths; hospitalizations fall

article

Texas has surpassed 13,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as hospitalizations continue falling to the lowest levels since June.

State health officials Thursday reported nearly 3,900 new cases and 221 additional deaths blamed on COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes.



Hospitalized patients were just over 4,000.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott hinted this week that looser restrictions may be coming as trends improve.