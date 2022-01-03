Texas State temporarily moves spring classes online because of COVID

Texas State University has announced that it will be moving certain classes to online/remote learning for the month of January. The classes will be online from January 18 through January 30.

"We are taking these actions out of an abundance of caution and are hopeful the surge will peak quickly," the university said on Twitter. "It is our intention -- with your continued commitment and support -- to return to face-to-face instruction on January 31."

Deans, chairs/directors, and faculty will consult on and communicate with students about courses that may need to remain face-to-face during this two-week period due to licensure requirements or specific academic imperative, according to Texas State.

Face-to-face instruction for all Texas State courses will resume on January 31, 2022.

University-sponsored in-person events may be suspended or moved to an online/virtual format.

The university is also requesting that all Texas State University students, faculty, and staff get tested for COVID-19 before returning to our campuses for the spring semester.

Residence halls will open for move-in as planned with all residents required to show a negative COVID-19 test result prior to move-in. The move-in period will be extended for students who choose to come to campus following or during the two weeks of online/remote delivery classes, according to the university.

President Denise M. Trauth shared the news on Monday, January 3.

Read the full letter from President Denise M. Trauth below:

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,



To ensure the continued safety of our university community, I have an important announcement about Texas State University operations, spring 2022 course delivery, and student support services.



In response to the current COVID-19 surge, we will temporarily move class sections to online/remote delivery beginning January 18, 2022, through January 30, 2022. Deans, chairs/directors, and faculty will consult on and communicate with students about courses that may need to remain face-to-face during this two-week period due to licensure requirements or specific academic imperative.



Face-to-face instruction for all Texas State University courses will resume on January 31, 2022.



I want to be clear on the following points:

No classes are being canceled.

The semester will begin as scheduled on January 18, 2022.

Texas State campuses and offices will remain open for business, with services offered in-person and/or virtually. Alkek Library, transportation services, residence halls, dining services, and access to recreation centers, the LBJ Student Center, and the Student Health Center will still be available on our campuses. We request practicing social distancing and wearing masks while in these spaces.

Our top priority continues to be the safety and health of our students, faculty, and staff.

During the month of January, Texas State is taking the following actions to help protect our university community from the spread of COVID-19:

Testing

As I mentioned in my December 27, 2021, email, the university requests that all Texas State University students, faculty, and staff get tested for COVID-19 before returning to our campuses for the spring semester. COVID-19 PCR or antigen tests may be used -- including at-home antigen tests. Testing should be performed within 72 hours (3 days) prior to returning to our campuses. To make an appointment, go to the Texas State COVID-19 Testing page.

Residence Halls Students

Residence halls will open for move-in as planned with all residents required to show a negative COVID-19 test result prior to move-in. The move-in period will be extended for students who choose to come to campus following or during the two weeks of online/remote delivery classes. More information will follow in a direct email to students from the Department of Housing and Residential Life.

Staff and Workplaces

Delaying the start of in-person classes will significantly decrease the density of people on our campuses and provide a safer working environment for employees. We encourage remote work and flexible scheduling for employees when possible. Supervisors should work through their division leadership team for approval of plans. Division Vice Presidents will provide further guidance specific to approvals within each division.

Events and Activities

University-sponsored in-person events may be suspended or moved to an online/virtual format. Event coordinators are asked to consult with supervisors to evaluate scheduled in-person events to determine if they will be postponed, cancelled, or transitioned to remote delivery.

Contact Tracing

We are expecting a high level of COVID-19 transmission across Texas in January. While our Bobcat Trace contact tracers will be responding to reported cases, it will be a challenge for them to respond quickly due to the anticipated volume of cases. It is up to each member of our community to follow CDC isolation/quarantine guidelines and take the necessary precautions if you are infected or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emilio Carranco will be sending an email to our community soon to outline important precautions and updated CDC guidelines.

--

I cannot stress this enough -- it is critical that we all follow the steps we know protect us from COVID-19. While the university cannot mandate actions, I strongly encourage you to be vigilant about wearing a mask, social distancing as much as possible, test regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted. Continue to watch your university email for other important updates and information.

I know this is not the start of the semester we were all looking forward to. We are taking these actions out of an abundance of caution and are hopeful the surge will peak quickly. It is our intention -- with your continued commitment and support -- to return to face-to-face instruction on January 31. Thank you for your flexibility, patience, and willingness to keep our university safe.



Sincerely,



Denise M. Trauth

President

