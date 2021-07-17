Texas State Rep. Christina Morales to stay in DC "as long as it takes" to stop controversial voting bill

Texas State Representative Christina Morales of Houston is one of more than 50 Texas House Democrats who left the state for Washington DC on Monday in an effort to stop a controversial voting bill.

"It's still a fluid situation but we're all committed to staying here as long as it takes," Morales told FOX 26.

She says she and her colleagues had a busy week meeting with U.S. Senators and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But, Morales admits she's homesick and misses her family. This weekend, another challenge presents itself as the Texas House Democratic Caucus confirmed 3 of its members who are fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

"As soon as members tested positive, they quarantined themselves and we're hearing that there's little to no symptoms, so that's good," Morales noted. "But we're taking extra precautions now. Wearing our masks and socially distancing."

Mark Jones, Ph.D., a professor of political science at Rice University says he doesn't see how Democrats can win.

"Democrats have it difficult in that they really don't have an end game about how to block the electoral reform law in the end," Jones explained. "They can delay it. They might be able to get it modified slightly but at some point they're going to have to come back to Texas."

He adds the COVID-19 cases complicate the situation further as they're traveling in groups and staying in hotels.

"You're going to have more and more Democrats feeling, if not this discomfort, other discomforts -- being away from family and friends, losing income from their professional careers and all of that will create pressure on them to come back," Jones said.

He went on to explain this gives Republicans another political tool against them.

"Republicans who have been against mask wearing from the get go will be criticizing Democrats for not wearing masks. So, that's just part and parcel of the hyperpolarized and somewhat hypocritical situation we find ourselves in today," he concluded.

Morales insists she and her colleagues aren't backing down.

"The Secretary of State said that we had a smooth, safe, secure election so why were we put in a special session to address elections? It doesn't make any sense," Morales said.

Jones says, in theory, Governor Abbott can call special sessions until the start of the next regular session in January of 2023.



