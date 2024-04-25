Texas Southern University has announced its sole finalist for president.

According to a release, the Board of Regents named James W. Crawford III as its sole finalist.

SUGGESTED: Houston area health officials caution residents of fake injection threat

"I applaud the work of the Presidential Search Committee in identifying an extraordinary leader who will shepherd Texas Southern University during such a consequential time for higher education," said Brandon L. Simmons, Chairman of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents. "Jim Crawford has served students as a university president and board member. He has served as one of our country’s top lawyers as Vice Admiral and Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Navy, where he advised Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He is a husband and father of twin sons. Texas Southern is proud to deliver leadership focused on preparing graduates to flourish in a thriving Texas economy."

Crawford comes to Texas Southern from Felician University, where he served as president for nearly two years after filling the role of interim president of the university for nine months. Since his appointment in June 2021, Crawford made numerous contributions to Felician including overseeing the completion of the Wellness and Recreation Center and other large capital projects, as well as the creation of the STEM Center in Kirby Hall on the Lodi campus. Crawford’s higher education experience includes service on the Board of Trustees of his alma mater, Belmont Abbey College.

James W. Crawford III

"Throughout this process, I have learned so much about Texas Southern University, and I am honored to join this esteemed institution with such a rich history," said Crawford. "I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and the community to uphold and elevate our commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and economic empowerment as we advance our mission of transforming lives and creating leaders."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

An experienced leader, Crawford served in the United States Navy for more than 30 years, retiring as a Vice Admiral and its 43rd Judge Advocate General (JAG). He has served as the head of the Naval Legal Service Command, legal counsel to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and commander of NATO Rule of Law Field Support, Afghanistan. Crawford served under six Presidents and was Lead Counsel for the principal military advisor to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He was a trusted voice for the National Security Council, the Homeland Security Council, and Secretaries of Defense Robert M. Gates and Leon Panetta. As the Judge Advocate General of the Navy, Crawford led 2,400 judge advocates, enlisted employees, and civilian employees of the Navy’s global legal organization. He is the recipient of numerous military awards, including two Distinguished Service Medals.

A native of Charlotte, N.C., Crawford graduated from Belmont Abbey College and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of North Carolina. He holds a Master of Laws degree in ocean and coastal law from the University of Miami, and a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. He was named an MIT Seminar XXI Fellow.

Under state law, university governing boards must name finalists for president at least 21 days before making an appointment. The Board of Regents will meet again to make the appointment, and TSU expects Crawford to begin his new duties in late May.