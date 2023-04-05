A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old Montgomery County man who was last seen two days ago near a Conroe gas station.

The sheriff’s office says Thomas Baker, who has a mental or medical diagnosis that requires supervision, was last seen near Allendale Lane and FM 1314 around 4 p.m. April 3.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Thomas Baker (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriffs Office)

According to MCSO, a wide scale search was launched on April 4, but he has not yet been located.

The sheriff’s office says Baker does not have a cell phone and is known to wander and walk miles away.

MORE: AJ Silva vanished nearly 2-years ago while wearing an ankle monitor

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, a dark-colored hoodie and grey Velcro shoes. He has a long grey beard and long hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3. Refer to case #23A097508.