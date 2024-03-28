Texas school bus crash: Truck driver admits to taking drugs morning of crash, DPS says

The driver of the cement truck that crashed into a school bus admitted to taking drugs the morning of the deadly crash, DPS confirmed with FOX 7 Austin.

A source with Texas DPS confirmed that an arrest affidavit says the driver of the cement truck, Jerry Hernandez, admitted to an officer at the scene that he took marijuana and cocaine the morning of the deadly crash.

DPS has now issued a warrant for Jerry Hernandez's blood.

Two people, including a 5-year-old boy, were killed after the bus collided with the cement truck and rolled over.

Texas DPS confirmed a warrant was issued for a specimen of