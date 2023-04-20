Texans can save money on emergency supplies this weekend during the state’s sales tax holiday.

Beginning on Saturday at 12:01 a.m. until midnight Monday, Texans can buy certain items without paying sales tax, including batteries, flashlights, some portable generators and fuel containers.

MORE: Record tornadoes reported this year, scientists say tornado alley seems to be expanding

There is no limit on the number items you can buy tax-free during the annual event.

Items that are not eligible include batteries for cars or boats, camping stoves and camping supplies, chainsaws, plywood, extension ladders and stepladders, and tents.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS AND WEATHER APPS

What qualifies for Texas’s Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday?

According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the following items qualify:

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

The Comptroller's Office notes that items like soap and hand sanitizer that are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with FDA regulations are always exempt from sales tax.

FILE PHOTO. A customer pushes a shopping cart with batteries and flashlights. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sales tax holiday includes online purchases

The tax-free weekend doesn't just include in-store purchases. It applies to purchases made by any means including online, by phone, mail or custom order.

If your purchase requires a delivery fee, note that it can affect the item's eligibility if the final sales price is above the price limit. For example, if you buy an ax for $72, but the shipping is $5, you will need to pay sales tax because the total price is above the $75 limit.

Additionally, an item is still eligible even if it will be delivered after the tax-free weekend, as long the purchase is made during the sales tax holiday.

However, if your card gets declined on a purchase made during the sales tax holiday, and you don't resubmit your payment until after the event, then you will be charged tax.

For a full list of rules and more information, click here.