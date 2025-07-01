Texas replaces temporary paper license plates with metal ones to combat crime

The Brief Texas has replaced paper license plates with metal ones issued at dealerships to combat crime related to counterfeit tags. Law enforcement officials are optimistic that the new metal plates will reduce illegal activities and improve vehicle tracking. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has introduced four types of limited-use metal plates for new car buyers.



Texas tackles crime with new Metal license plate initiative

Texas will no longer issue paper license plates for new vehicles, opting instead for metal plates distributed at dealerships to curb criminal activity linked to counterfeit tags.

What we know:

Texas has taken a significant step in fighting crime by eliminating paper license plates for new vehicles. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will now issue metal plates directly at dealerships, a move that law enforcement officials believe will reduce illegal activities associated with counterfeit paper tags.

Law enforcement response

What they're saying:

Captain Alex Gonzalez of Constable Precinct 5 expressed optimism about the change. "It's going to stop the illegal manufacturing of these temp tags. Hopefully, the crime stops with these temp tags," he said. "Each temp tag will come with an actual hard plate registered automatically to your vehicle."

The Texas Department of Transportation has already issued approximately 67,000 metal plates statewide. Law enforcement officials are enthusiastic about the change, as it will make it more difficult for criminals to use fake plates.

The new system includes four types of limited-use metal plates: Buyer Provisional Plate, Dealer Temporary Plate, Out-of-State Buyer Plate, and Temporary Registration Plate.

The dangers of counterfeit paper tags

Paul Castro, President of Texas Crime Victim United, has a personal connection to the issue. His son was killed in a road rage incident involving a vehicle with paper plates. "People realized these are not legitimate sales. Human traffickers, drug dealers, criminals were using these paper plates to get away with things," Castro said.

Castro highlighted the ongoing danger posed by individuals using counterfeit plates. "There are about 100 people accused of murder who are free on city streets. We have to understand that a lot of those people are very dangerous," he warned. "Be safe out there. Give everyone space and keep your family safe."

Existing paper tags will have a 60-day grace period, while new buyers will receive metal plates immediately.