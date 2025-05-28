Cause of death revealed for Texas Renaissance Festival founder 'King George'

The Brief Texas Renaissance Festival founder George "King George" Coulam was found dead at his home last Wednesday. Coulam was the founder and longtime owner of the festival. He previously served as mayor of Todd Mission for more than 40 years.



Grimes County Precinct 3 officials announced the cause of death of Texas Renaissance Festival founder George "King George" Coulam.

Cause of death for Texas Renaissance Festival founder

What we know:

According to the Todd Mission city manager, police were called to Coulam's home at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 21. He was found deceased in his home.

Officials with Grimes County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin say Coulam died by suicide.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

Featured article

Who is King George?

Dig deeper:

Coulam is the founder and longtime owner of the Texas Renaissance Festival. He started the Texas Renaissance Festival in 1974, and it has grown into the largest of its kind in the United States.

In addition to being the festival's leader, Coulam served as mayor of Todd Mission for more than four decades, but lost the most recent election on May 3.

In 2024, the HBO docuseries "Ren Faire" focused on the festival's succession and Coulam’s eventual retirement, highlighting the tension between his desire to find a romantic partner and his need to choose a successor. It also highlighted Coulam’s strict leadership style.

There have been ongoing legal disputes and potential sales of the festival, with a recent judge's order in early May mandating the sale of Coulam’s properties, including the festival.