Texas Renaissance Festival founder ‘King George’ dies at Todd Mission home

The Brief Texas Renaissance Festival founder George "King George" Coulam has died at his home in Todd Mission, officials confirm. His cause of death is not known at this time. Coulam was the founder and longtime owner of the festival. He previously served as mayor of Todd Mission for more than 40 years.



Death investigation at King George’s home

What we know:

According to the Todd Mission city manager, police were called to Coulam's home at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday. He was found deceased in his home.

The cause of Coulam's death is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, Todd Mission Police, and the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say there is no suspected danger to the public.

What we don't know:

Coulam's cause of death is not known at this time.

Who is King George?

Dig deeper:

Coulam is the founder and longtime owner of the Texas Renaissance Festival. He started the Texas Renaissance Festival in 1974, and it has grown into the largest of its kind in the United States.

In addition to being the festival's leader, Coulam served as mayor of Todd Mission for more than four decades, but lost the most recent election on May 3.

In 2024, the HBO docuseries "Ren Faire" focused on the festival's succession and Coulam’s eventual retirement, highlighting the tension between his desire to find a romantic partner and his need to choose a successor. It also highlighted Coulam’s strict leadership style.

There have been ongoing legal disputes and potential sales of the festival, with a recent judge's order in early May mandating the sale of Coulam’s properties, including the festival.

‘He built a community’

What they're saying:

Organizers of the Texas Renaissance Festival sent the following statement to FOX 26:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of George Coulam, founder of the Texas Renaissance Festival. For more than 50 years, he built a community that has become a cherished tradition for generations of performers, staff, and guests.

At this time, we ask for respect and privacy for Mr. Coulam’s family and the extended Texas Renaissance Festival family as they grieve. As this is a deeply personal matter, we are not offering additional comments at this time."

Todd Mission City Manager Neal Wendele made the following statement:

"Mr. Coulam, a visionary leader, founded the Texas Renaissance Festival in 1974, transforming a remote area into a cultural destination. His visionary leadership led to the incorporation of Todd Mission in 1982, where he served as the first and only mayor until May 8, 2025, shaping our community’s unique identity.

The City of Todd Mission offers its deepest condolences to Mr. Coulam’s family and friends. We request privacy for those affected and will provide updates as appropriate."