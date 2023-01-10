At a time when division continues to seem prevalent in the U.S., some progress continues to be made and a recent study says Texas is one of the main states where we're seeing it the most.

The report by WalletHub looked at gaps between Black and white people across 21 key indicators of equality and integration in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Data also looked at the average household income, standardized test scores, and voter turnout.

Its findings showed Texas ranked 2nd in the country with the Most Racial Progress. In fact, Texas was ranked 5th for a change in the gap percentage of adults with at least a Bachelor's Degree and 6th best for changing the average household income gap, as well as changing the percentage of adults with at least a high school diploma.

The Lone Star State was listed between Wyoming, which took the crown as having the most racial progress, but was ahead of Georgia, at third place. Vermont meanwhile, was ranked very last in terms of racial progress.

Texas was also 7th in the United States with the most racial integration.

For the full report and how other states ranked in comparison, you can click here.