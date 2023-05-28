Texas is still buzzing after learning it was one of the best states for beekeeping!

A study from LawnStarter compared 39 of the 50 states based on available data but focused on honey production, colony loss, and apiculture (the technical term for beekeeping) classes.

The findings led researchers to rank Texas the 4th best for beekeeping.

Texas was also named for having the 3rd value of honey production, as well as apiculture establishments, the 5th number of what LawnStarter described as Annual Colony Loss, and the 9th most Beekeepers Associations.

California, meanwhile, was ranked overall the best state for beekeeping ahead of New York and North Dakota.

