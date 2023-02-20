It's only natural when Texans experience natural disasters, it feels like deja vu and a recent study now proves it after the state was ranked one of the most frequently impacted by hurricanes.

Experts at Travel Lens looked into several factors when examining America's most dangerous beaches, including the number of surf zone fatalities, shark attacks, and states most at risk of hurricanes.

The data researchers gathered led them to rank Texas as the 2nd state most impacted by hurricanes. The Lone Star State was found to have 19 major hurricanes, but 64 hurricanes overall.

Texas was close in ranking with Louisiana, which came out as 3rd most impacted by hurricanes, but Florida took the title as most impacted.

For a complete look at the report and how other states fared in comparison, click here.