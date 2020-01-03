Texas politicians, law enforcement agencies respond to US killing of Iranian general

Houston area leaders are reacting to Iran’s threat to retaliate against the U.S. after the killing of an Iranian general.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX) says she feels confident in the U.S. military and Qassem Soleimani was, no doubt, a "bad man." However, she criticized President Trump's decision for what she called a lack of strategy.

"[There's] no evidence the administration consulted with congress or the gang of eight, no evidence that it enlisted our or even consulted our allies and nato or the region. No evidence that the administration has a working and well functioning national security council apparatus. This is a critical pottery barn failure in dealing with the Middle East."

Some of her Republican counterparts are also reacting but very differently.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeting expressing his support for the decision to kill Soleimani. He tweeted:

"For years I said Soleimani has more blood of American service members on his hands than any living terrorist. Last night, POTUS delivered justice, making it crystal clear that harming Americans and our allies will not stand."

Congressman Dan Crenshaw also defending the President's action on Twitter, saying:

"Martyr. That’s what the Iranian regime calls Soleimani, who killed hundreds of Americans and tens of thousands in the region. Keep that in mind while you continue to hear democrats say “yes he was terrible BUT...”

He added:

"But what? We didn’t have authorization? Check the War Powers Resolution. There is clear authority to protect US forces."

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo also reacting although not politically. He responded to concerns about security in light of Saturday's Texans play-off game.

He stated:

“We always employ high security protocols during major sporting and large crowd events. Consistent with past practice we will have increased security during the play-offs.”

FBI Houston is also on alert. In a statement to FOX 26, they said:

"FBI Houston is always on guard for potential threats to our community. We are working with our law enforcement partners and staying in close contact with FBI Headquarters to assess any threats to our area. While there is no specific and credible threat to the Houston area at this time, we urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement."