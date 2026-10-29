Texas phone outage impacting multiple county non-emergency lines, 911 unaffected

The Brief Intermittent outages with a phone service provider are causing widespread disruptions to county lines, including non-emergency dispatch. Emergency 911 dispatch services remain fully operational and are unaffected by the statewide disruption. Residents unable to reach law enforcement through the standard non-emergency line are advised to call 911 for assistance.



A statewide telecommunications problem is making it tough for some Texas residents to connect with local county offices and dispatch lines.

Disruptions to dispatch lines

What we know:

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says intermittent service outages impacting a phone provider continue to disrupt county phone operations across Texas.

Local non-emergency dispatch lines are also included in these disruptions.

According to officials, these outages are part of a statewide issue impacting multiple organizations throughout the state.

Officials confirmed that 911 services remain fully operational and are completely unaffected by the outage. If you are experiencing an issue requiring law enforcement assistance and cannot get through using the non-emergency dispatch line, you are authorized to dial 911 directly.

What's next:

Officials are maintaining hourly contact with the phone service provider to receive updates on service restoration.